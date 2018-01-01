General Dynamics Land Systems–UK Showcases EAGLE Platform Ahead of MRV-P Programme Trials

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Sept 13, 2017)

LONDON --- General Dynamics Land Systems–UK and General Dynamics European Land Systems are showcasing the EAGLE 6x6, which will enter trials shortly for a part of the UK’s Multi Role Vehicle – Protected (MRV-P) programme, at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI).



EAGLE, fitted as an ambulance variant at DSEI 2017, provides a unique suspension and driveline, offering superior tactical mobility, reliability and the highest-protection in its class. The EAGLE is in-service with the German, Swiss and Danish Armies. It is available in a range of 4×4 and 6×6 configurations and can fulfill roles such as a Troop Carrier, Recovery, Command, Reconnaissance and Logistics. EAGLE provides logistic commonality across its range of variants to offer lower maintenance and lifecycle costs.



An ambulance and a troop-carrying vehicle, based on the same EAGLE 6x6 chassis and driveline, are being provided for trials. A third platform will be used for a mine blast trial. Trials will begin in October 2017 and are planned to run until February 2018.



Kevin Connell, vice president of General Dynamics Land Systems–UK, said: “General Dynamics Land Systems has extensive experience of delivering world-leading platforms around the world. The EAGLE 6x6 is an excellent example of a high performance, highly survivable, tactical wheeled vehicle ideally suited to troop transport and the rapid, safe carriage of injured personnel.



By undertaking the Assembly, Integration and Test of EAGLE platforms for the British Army, alongside in-service support, at our new Merthyr Tydfil facility, there would be an opportunity to create significant employment right across our extensive UK supply chain. Our proven processes and vehicle manufacturing pedigree will ensure MRV-P is delivered on-time and on-budget.”



General Dynamics Land Systems has a long pedigree and worldwide experience in delivering tracked and wheeled military vehicles, alongside specialist knowledge in complex, scalable electronic architectures. It delivers, amongst others, AJAX, the Abrams main battle tank, PIRANHA, and LAV (Light Armoured Vehicle), Stryker and Cougar MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush – Protected) families of vehicles.





General Dynamics United Kingdom (General Dynamics UK) has two primary lines of business: Land Systems and Mission Systems. General Dynamics UK works in partnership with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD) providing the nation’s primary land capabilities including, amongst others, Bowman, the British Armed Forces tactical communications programme, and AJAX, the replacement for the British Army’s reconnaissance vehicle fleet.



