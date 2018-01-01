Two "Adir" (F-35I) Jets Land in Israel

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Sept 14, 2017)

Two new Adir (F-35I) aircraft landed today at Nevatim AFB. The two advanced stealth fighters joined the five Adir aircraft already in the squadron, and are another step forward in the advanced stealth fighter’s integration progress.



"Today, the state of Israel received two more F-35I aircraft. The IAF continues to advance, improve and develop its capabilities. The arrival of two additional aircraft will allows us to become operational according to plan", said Brig. Gen. Eyal Grinboim, Commander of Nevatim AFB at the landing ceremony.



“The squadron’s results are amazing, we are slowly growing at a natural pace and I wish for us to continue doing so. May we enjoy our creativity and achieve operational capability soon”, added Lt. Col. Yotam, Commander of the "Golden Eagle" Squadron.



Quick Integration



The "Golden Eagle" Squadron has been working on the integration of the new stealth fighters for the past nine months. The complex integration process included an intricate series of tests, among them aerial refueling and munition drops. "It’s a long process, and it's fundamentally different from the way we integrated aircraft in the past, such as the 'Sufa' (F-16I), 'Baz' (F-15), or 'Kurnas' (Phantom F-4)" explained Lt. Col. Yotam, Commander of the "Golden Eagle" Squadron.



"As opposed to the previous aircraft, the Adir is still in development. The previous aircraft's program versions were constantly being developed, but with the Adir the developments aren't made just to the program blocks, but to the fundamental systems as well. The F-35's development process is entirely different from any other".



Looking Ahead



The "Golden Eagle" Squadron plans to have nine Adir (F-35I) by the end of 2017, with an IOC inspection planned for December. "The fact that we will be able to function in any theater with full superiority with the F-35 is the reason we integrated the aircraft", added Brig. Gen. Grinboim.



"Every crewmember working on the Adir, whether it be under its wings or inside its cockpit, understands that we are a part of an historical process which influences the IAF, the State of Israel and the entire Middle East. This understanding accompanies our endeavors at every moment", concluded the Adir squadron commander.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In fact, the aircraft delivered to Israel are standard F-35As. As noted in the item above, they will be locally modified to Israeli requirements, and will become F-35Is once these modifications are competed and accepted by the Israeli Air Force.)



-ends-

