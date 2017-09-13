Ka-226T Successfully Tested In Iran

(Source: Rostec; issued September 13, 2017)

Russia has completed hot weather trials of the Ka-226T light twin helicopter in Iran, to prove it can operate at ambient temperatures of up to +50C. Russia sees a market for this helicopter in the Middle East, where such temperatures are routine. (RusHelo photo)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters together with Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (IHSRC) successfully completed testing of the light multirole helicopter Ka-226T that was carried out in Iran in August–September 2017. The results confirmed the usability of the rotary wing aircraft in extremely high temperatures.



The tests were performed within the memorandum signed this May by JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Сorporation) and IHSRC at the international exhibition HeliRussia. The objective of those tests was to prove the usability of the Ka-226T at ambient temperatures of up to +50oC.



"Several Middle-Eastern countries, including Iran, are interested in light multirole helicopters for firefighting, patrolling, evacuation and medical tasks. The accomplished tests of the Ka-226T proved that the helicopter can operate in critical temperatures, which is definitely important for potential users. I hope that we will soon reach a number of agreements regarding supplies of these helicopters," said Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters.



The light multirole helicopter Ka-226T has a coaxial main twin-rotor system, its maximum takeoff weight is 3.6 tons, and it is able to transport up to 1 ton of payload. The main distinctive feature of the helicopter is its modular design – a transport cabin that can carry up to 6 people or modules with special equipment can be easily installed on the Ka-226T.



Improved aircraft performance characteristics of the Ka-226T, environmental friendliness, cost effectiveness, advanced avionics and additional flight safety solutions make this helicopter one of the best models in its class.





JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia.



