Babcock Showcases Arrowhead, A Game Changing General Purpose Frigate Design, at DSEI

(Source: Babcock; issued Sep 12, 2017)

Babcock’s Arrowhead design is one of several that might compete for the Royal Navy’s future Type 31e frigate, a ship that MoD is determined to bring in at less than £250 million each. (Babcock image)

With capability, adaptability, and flexibility at its heart, Babcock’s Arrowhead, a new 120m general-purpose frigate, is set to change the shape of the international maritime security market.



Arrowhead’s adaptable configuration acknowledges operational roles will change through the life of the ship with multiple mission bays incorporated into the design allowing for rapid reconfiguration and re-role to meet changing operational needs.



Planned to provide maximum capability, Babcock has optimised costs by using a proven, readily available and commercially based approach to classification, systems, equipment and structures.



Babcock has been advancing operational and data analysis technologies at a rapid pace. Arrowhead is cleverly designed to reduce through life costs by embedding key innovations such as real-time equipment health monitoring during the build enabling information to be collected during deployment on the fitness of its systems to inform future service and maintenance arrangements.



All of which presents a real step forward to achieving the ‘iFrigate’.



With the vessel able to accommodate a variety of equipment choices and with flexibility at the centre of the design philosophy Arrowhead can be deployed for a broad range of roles from low threat security operations to task force deployments.



The Arrowhead design lends itself equally to either a single build strategy, or a cross–site build strategy bringing together modules – an approach used for aircraft carrier assembly at Rosyth.



Craig Lockhart, Managing Director Naval Marine, Babcock said: “Arrowhead is a game changing general purpose frigate for modern navies. Optimising Through Life Support costs is at the very core of the principles of Arrowhead’s design and build methodology, all balanced against the ability to deliver the required capability.



“In focusing Arrowhead’s development around a sustainable and capable design that will help to keep any fleet ‘mission ready’, Babcock has drawn upon its significant experience in vessel design and support for global clients”.



The 120m Arrowhead is an exciting addition to Babcock’s portfolio of ships that also includes 50m Inshore Patrol Vessels, and 70m and 90m Offshore Patrol Vessels. The most recent build example being the Samuel Beckett Class OPVs that Babcock is building for the Irish Naval Service at its Appledore facility in North Devon.



