Magistrate Transmits Expert’s Report on A400M Accident to Prosecutor's Office

(Source: Diario de Sevilla; published Sept 13, 2017) By Jorge Muñoz

(Published in Spanish; edited translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Supreme Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) said Wednesday that the magistrate investigating the May 9, 2015 crash of an Airbus A400M transport aircraft, has transmitted the technical report about the accident to the Prosecutor’s office as well as to the other parties involved in the case.



The report, prepared by the Ministry of Defense’s Committee for Technical Investigation of Military Aircraft Accidents (CITAAM), is intended to clarify the causes of the accident that caused the death of four crew members and injuries to two others.



The CITAAM had asked the judge for several deadline extensions to complete this work and, once it was delivered to the court, the magistrate has referred asked the prosecutor and the other parties involved in the proceedings, to submit their observations within 30 days, and to state their opinion as to whether the investigation of the case should be continued, or whether the case should be dismissed.



Although the contents of the report have not been made public, it was already accepted that three of the four engines did not respond to the pilots’ inputs. The investigating committee confirmed that the aircraft's N° 1, 2 and 3 engines were blocked when it took off, and thus failed to respond to the crew's multiple attempts to control their power output in order to manage the speed and altitude of the aircraft.



Only the N° 4 engine responded to the pilots’ controls, and this was clearly insufficient to keep the aircraft in the air. Preliminary investigations also indicated that the remaining aircraft systems behaved normally, as no further in-flight anomalies were identified.



Airbus reported a month after the accident to the A400M customer countries the initial conclusions drawn by the Technical Investigation Commission on Military Aircraft Accidents (CITAAM) after reading the aircraft’s two “black boxes.” The flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) both revealed that three of the four engines suffered "a power freeze", or in other words remained unchanged despite the pilots’ attempts to increase their airspeed.



The Seville investing magistrate in June 2015 lifted the secrecy order which had been decreed only three days after the accident, in order to "ensure an objective and truthful investigation of what happened," at the request of the police investigators of the Guardia Civil, after they submitted a report about their initial investigation.



