U.S. Pacific Command's Statement on Latest North Korea Missile Launch

(Source: US Pacific Command; issued Sept 14, 2017)

Update #1:

Statement from Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, Lt. Gen. Jerry P. Martinez:



"Our alliance with Japan is stronger than it has ever been. Our ability to work alongside our Japanese partners and to defend each other against threats remains robust. The cooperation I see every day between the U.S. military and the Japan Self Defense Force continues to grow. Today's provocation by North Korea only reaffirms the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, and hardens our resolve to work together to tackle these challenges."



Initial Statement:

U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a single North Korean ballistic missile launch at 11:57 a.m. (Hawaii time) Sept. 14. Initial assessment indicates the launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM). The launch occurred in the vicinity of Sunan, North Korea and flew east. The ballistic missile overflew the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted.



The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to North America. U.S. Pacific Command determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to Guam. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely.



Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.



(ends)



S. Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Against N. Korea's Provocation

(Source: Yonhap news; posted Sept 15, 2017)

SEOUL --- South Korea's military said Friday it has fired two ballistic missiles in a swift response to North Korea's latest provocation.



The Army shoot the Hyunmoo-2 missiles from an eastern site near the inter-Korean border just six minutes after the North's missile firing from Pyongyang.



One "accurately hit" a simulated target in the East Sea about 250 kilometers away, a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official told reporters in a background briefing.



It's the same distance between the training area and the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, where the missile was fired.



The other, however, fell into water "in the initial stage," he added. Related authorities are analyzing the reason.



A defense ministry official pointed out the South's response came while the North's missile was still flying.



He stressed that the military was able to take such a quick measure as it detected signs of the secretive North preparing to fire the missile in advance. Related information was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in who ordered the missile training.



The JCS, meanwhile, strongly denounced the North for its brinkmanship.



It's a blatant violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution against the regime and a serious threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world.



The North will be fully held accountable for all consequences from its provocative acts, the JCS warned in a statement.



-ends-



