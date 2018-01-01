Update #1:
Statement from Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, Lt. Gen. Jerry P. Martinez:
"Our alliance with Japan is stronger than it has ever been. Our ability to work alongside our Japanese partners and to defend each other against threats remains robust. The cooperation I see every day between the U.S. military and the Japan Self Defense Force continues to grow. Today's provocation by North Korea only reaffirms the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, and hardens our resolve to work together to tackle these challenges."
Initial Statement:
U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a single North Korean ballistic missile launch at 11:57 a.m. (Hawaii time) Sept. 14. Initial assessment indicates the launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM). The launch occurred in the vicinity of Sunan, North Korea and flew east. The ballistic missile overflew the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to North America. U.S. Pacific Command determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to Guam. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely.
Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.
