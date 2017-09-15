Airbus Faces Lengthy Probe, No Quick Fine: Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sep 15, 2017)

PARIS/LONDON --- Airbus faces years of investigation by French and UK authorities into allegations of corruption over jet sales, people familiar with the case said on Friday, playing down a newspaper report of a potentially rapid settlement.The London-based Evening Standard reported British and French prosecutors met last month to discuss the terms of a settlement deal known as a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) following a probe into the use of middlemen to sell jetliners.That could result in a “1 billion pound-plus” fine, the report said, but experts said it was premature to talk about a settlement in an inquiry widely expected to drag on for years.The report quoted a source close to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as saying SFO head David Green hoped to agree a DPA with Airbus before leaving in April next year.The SFO and Airbus declined to comment on the report which comes as questions hover over the SFO’s future, following proposals to fold it into another crime agency.France’s Parquet National Financier (PNF) fraud police were not available to comment.The investigations began after Airbus drew the attention of regulators to inaccurate declarations it had made to Britain’s export credit finance agency over payments to sales agents.The SFO launched its investigation in August 2016, followed seven months later by the PNF, which legal experts say makes it a relatively young investigation for such a complex case.Airbus has said the process may be a long one. (end of excerpt)-ends-