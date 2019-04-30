Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 15, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $127,095,916 modification (P00078) to contract W15QKN-08-C-0530 for Excalibur 155mm projectiles.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; East Camden, Arizona; Healdsburg, California; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Joplin, Missouri; Lansdale, Pennsylvania; Karlskoga, Sweden; Southway, Plymouth, United Kingdom; Glenrothes, United Kingdom; Gilbert, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and a variety of other locations, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2015 and 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $127,095,916 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey is the contracting activity.



-ends-

