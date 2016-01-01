Russian Helicopters and Chinese Avicopter Determined Technical Parameters of An Advanced Heavy-Lift Helicopter

A scale model of the future Chinese-Russian heavy lift helicopter was exhibited on the AVIC stand at last week’s China Helicopter Expo. (Twitter photo)

TIANJIN, China --- The Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec State Corporation) and Chinese manufacturer Avicopter determined technical parameters of an advanced heavy-lift helicopter (AHH). During the international exposition China Helicopter Expo 2017 the companies negotiated on the financial side of cooperation on this project.



Under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016, the Russian Helicopters holding and Avicopter will co-develop the advanced heavy-lift helicopter to launch its serial production in People's Republic of China and meet demand at the Chinese market. The Russian Helicopters holding will invest technologies in the project and develop the technical proposal and certain machine systems on a contract basis. The intergovernmental agreement on AHH co-development was approved by Dmitry Medvedev, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in February 2017.



"We managed to reach common ground with our Chinese partners on technical parameters of the AHH project. We have a clear vision of machine specifications. At the China Helicopter Expo we and our Avicopter colleagues conducted meaningful negotiations; as a result, we exchanged views on the financial issue of the project. The Russian side is willing to finish the pre-contract stage and plan signing of the contract at the end of this year," said Andrey Boginsky, CEO, Russian Helicopters.



It is planned that in the joint project the Chinese side will arrange general organization of the AHH, including designing, constructing engineering development models, testing, certification, preparation, and serial production as well as promoting the helicopter to the market and work coordination.





