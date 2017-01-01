Northrop Grumman Nears Deal to Purchase Orbital ATK: Source (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept 17, 2017)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Mike Stone

NEW YORK --- U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp is poised to announce a purchase of missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK Inc as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.The deal would come as the firing of missiles by North Korea in recent months has focused attention on missile defense systems.With Orbital’s stock market value of $6.3 billion and $1.4 billion of long-term debt, the deal’s final value will likely exceed $7.7 billion.Northrop Grumman declined to comment. Orbital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Orbital’s rocket motors, missiles and electro-optical countermeasure product lines would enlarge Northrop’s offerings to its largest customer, the U.S. Department of Defense, analyst Byron Callan of Capital Alpha Partners LLC said in a research note on Sunday.The deal is noteworthy not only because it boosts Northrop’s exposure to missile defense, but also because the company has not bought a large rival in many years. It would also represent a departure from a focus of returning earnings to shareholders.Orbital ATK has contracts with NASA as well as the U.S. Army and the deal would give Northrop more than $4.4 billion in annual revenue according to Orbital’s 2016 financials.…/…Based on Friday’s closing stock price, Northrop was valued at $46.5 billion. The acquisition price could exceed $7.5 billion if a typical premium was attached to it, the Wall Street Journal said in a report published earlier on Sunday. (end of excerpt)-ends-