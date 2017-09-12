New Corvettes for the German Armed Forces

(Source: German defence procurement office, BAAINBw; issued Sep 12, 2017)

(Issued in German; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A German Navy KC130 Corvette. Germany operates five ships of this class and has ordered five more for out-of-area operations. (German Navy photo)

KOBLENZ, Germany --- The BAAINBw has commissioned the consortium (consortium K130), consisting of Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG as the lead company, with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH and German Naval Yards Kiel GmbH, to build five additional Type K130 corvettes by 2025.



The German navy will thus receive urgently-needed vessels for the fulfillment of its NATO obligations.



"We are procuring tried and tested ships with upgraded technology," explained BAAINBw's vice president, Armin Schmidt-Franke, on the occasion of the signing of the contract on 12 September in Koblenz. "We are enabling the German Navy to meet its increased commitments within the alliance with ships that have already proved their value in numerous assignments," added the Vice-President of BAAINBw.



These additional five Type 130-class corvettes (the German navy’s sixth to tenth) now ordered are to be delivered by the ARGE K130 consortium from 2022 onwards. Apart from the design and manufacture of the boats, as well as the integration of all systems, equipment and subsystems, the contract also includes an adaptation of the land and training facilities.



Likewise, adjustments are made to equipment and systems with the aim of avoiding already foreseeable obsolescences, and to take account of the current state of laws and regulations. These include, for example, the adaptation of the rescue medium concept to the current SOLAS (safety of life at sea) provisions by the installation of a mass evacuation system, or the adaptation of the network structures to the significantly increased requirements of IT security.



Overall, the contract has a financial value of almost two billion euros.



The Type 130 corvettes are characterized by their long service life in the field of application, in combination with a multi-occupancy concept. The second batch of this class, which is now commissioned, will provide the German navy with urgently-needed additional hulls for out-off-theater missions.



(ends)



Germany Awards Shipbuilders Naval Contract Worth Nearly 2 Bln Euros (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept 12, 2017)