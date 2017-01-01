Ministry of National Defence Introduces English Version of the White Paper on Lithuanian Defence Policy

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 18, 2017)

Earlier this year Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania presented to the public the new White Paper on Lithuanian defence policy. Now the English version of the White Paper is available to the interested audiences.The White Paper introduces Lithuanian defence policy, its priorities and directions of further development. The document identifies three main challenges which will determine Lithuanian defence policy in the long term: Russian revisionism, information and cyber threats and security issues in the Southern neighbourhood of Europe.In response to long term challenges the main four pillars of Lithuanian defence policy are defined: strengthening of national defence capabilities, strengthening of NATO’s collective defence and deterrence, contribution to regional and international security and strengthening of civil and state preparedness for military and non-military threats.Lithuania must develop national defence capabilities which are sufficient for national defence, with the object ability to fight until Allied reinforcements are in place. No less important is the strengthening of NATO’s collective defence and deterrence. The presence of Allies’ forces in Lithuania contributes to the credible deterrence and demonstrates the solidarity of NATO. In the defence area the main partners of Lithuania will remain the U.S., Poland, Germany, Baltic and Nordic countries, the UK and France.In the area of international operations it is planned that in the long term perspective Lithuanian military operations and missions will be focused in two directions – Ukraine and the South with most attention given to training missions and strengthening local military capabilities.Another important direction is the involvement of society into the state defence and enhancing its resilience. Lithuanian Defence System will seek to strengthen the Lithuania’s Riflemen Union, continue an education campaign on information threats as well as further develop national cyber defence capabilities.-ends-