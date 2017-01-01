Chinese Warships Arrived at Vladivostok

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 18, 2017)

A Chinese flotilla comprising four ships -- the destroyer Shijiazhuang (Hull 116), the frigate Daqing (Hull 576), the supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) and the submarine rescue ship Changdao (Hull 867) arrive at a naval port in Russia's Vladivostok for exercises. (PLA photo)

Today, the formation of the People's Liberation Army Navy arrived at the Pacific Fleet main base in Vladivostok to participate in the second stage of the Joint Sea 2017 Russian-Chinese naval exercise.



A solemn welcoming ceremony took place at berth 33 on the Korabelnaya Embankment in Vladovostok. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy Force rolled out the destroyer Shijiazhuang, the frigate Daqing, the supply ship Dong Pinghu and the rescue ship Changdao.



Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Alexander Fedotenkov and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the People's Liberation Army Navy Vice Admiral Tian Zhong delivered a welcome speech. Also, the Pacific Fleet commanders, Chinese diplomats, the guard of honour unit with the Pacific Fleet Staff orchestra have attended the ceremony. According to an old Russian tradition, guests were welcomed with bread and salt.



The Joint Sea 2017 exercise is to be held at the Pacific Fleet base on September 18-26. The exercise is to include two stages – coastal and naval parts. The coastal stage is to be held in Vladovostok on September 18-21. In course of it the sides will have consultations on interaction, tactical briefings, official receptions, sport and cultural events. Besides, Russian and Chinese Marines will be training together at the Gornostai range of the Pacific Fleet coast guard. The naval stage of maneuvers will be held in the waters of the Sea of Japan and Okhotsk on September 22-26.



-ends-

