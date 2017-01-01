Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 18, 2017)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded $9,975,624 for firm-fixed-price order N0001917F1568 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment and spares, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of the Philippines.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (75 percent); Hood River, Oregon (10 percent); and the Nueva Ecija, Philippines (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,975,624 are being obligated at the time of the award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

