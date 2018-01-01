Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 18, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $23,607,682 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-5353) to exercise options for engineering manufacturing and development for advanced off-board electronic warfare (AOEW).



The AOEW program will provide an electronic warfare mission package to integrate with a flight vehicle.



The AOEW program will provide MH-60 helicopters with enhanced electronic warfare surveillance and countermeasure capabilities against anti-ship missile threats.



Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (88 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (10 percent); Stratford, Connecticut (1 percent) and Orlando, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2018.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia is the contracting activity.



