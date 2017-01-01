Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 18, 2017)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Folsom, California, is being awarded a $205,000,000 maximum value sole-source five-year indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract to support U.S. Special Operations Command's Dismounted Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare systems.



The work will be performed in Folsom, California; and Sparks, Nevada, and will have a five-year ordering period ending on Sept. 12, 2022.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation in the amount of $838,704 is being obligated at the time of the award for the first delivery order.



U.S. Special Operations Command contracting office, Tampa, Florida (H92222-17-D-0023).



-ends-

