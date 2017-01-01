First B lack Hawks Arrive In Kandahar for Afghan Air Force

(Source: Tolo News; posted Sept 18, 2017)

By Rajab Taieb

The delivery of the first Black Hawks is part of the US's pledge to supply the air force with 150 aircraft over four years.



The first UH-60s Black Hawks for the Afghan Air Force (AAF) arrived in Kandahar airport on Monday, Resolute Support confirmed in a tweet Monday evening.



Resolute Support said the new Black Hawks will increase the Afghan Air Force capability and sustainability.



“The first Afghan Air Force UH-60s arrived today in Kandahar,” read the tweet.



On Saturday, the Afghan defense ministry said they expected to receive six Black Hawks this week.



Black Hawks will eventually replace the Russian Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters currently in use by the AAF.



A few months ago, the United States announced that it will provide the Afghan Air Force with 150 Black Hawks and other aircraft over the next four years.



Defense ministry officials had said the helicopters promised by the US would help them overcome the challenges that existed in the anti-terror fight.



“We need Black Hawks to overcome a number of challenges including transferring supplies, eradicating enemy strongholds, evacuating patients and wounded and also transferring supplies to check-posts that are located in mountains,” defense ministry spokesman, Dawlat Waziri said last week.



