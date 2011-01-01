Boeing UK Statement on International Trade Commission Investigation into Dumping of Aircraft into the US

“No-one is saying Bombardier cannot sell its aircraft anywhere in the world. But sales must be according to globally-accepted trade law, not violating those rules seeking to boost flatlining business artificially.



Another competitor of Bombardier, not Boeing, agrees and



“Boeing values its 80-year partnership with the UK. We have doubled our own direct employment in this country since 2011 and have tripled direct spending with the UK supply chain over the same period, to more than £2 billion in 2016. Indeed, just last week Boeing broke ground for its first factory in Europe, in Sheffield. We are pleased to work with the government and provide such a vote of confidence in the UK.



“We all have a duty to ensure that global trade rules are respected around the world to deliver long-term benefits to all in the aerospace sector, which employs around 100,000 people in the UK. More than 16,500 of these employees work in Boeing’s direct UK supply chain and we are proud to work with them. We all have a shared interest in a level playing field. That is what this dispute is about.”



Boeing’s Hypocrisy

MONTRÉAL, Canada --- Bombardier shares Boeing's commitment to a level playing field, but in this case, they were not even on the field.



Delta ordered the C Series because Boeing stopped making an aircraft of the size Delta needed years ago. It is pure hypocrisy for Boeing to say that the C Series launch pricing is a "violation of global trade law" when Boeing does the same for its new aircraft.



Boeing's self-serving actions threaten thousands of aerospace jobs around the world, including thousands of U.K and U.S. jobs and billions of purchases from the many U.K. and U.S. suppliers who build components for the C Series.



The U.S. government should reject Boeing's attempt to tilt the playing field in its favor and impose an indirect tax on the U.S. flying public through unjustified import tariffs.



