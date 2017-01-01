U.S., Japanese, South Korean Aircraft Conduct Show of Force Flights

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 18, 2017)

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii --- U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft joined Japanese and South Korean military aircraft in a sequenced show of force over the Korean Peninsula yesterday in response to North Korea's Sept. 14 launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan.



Show of Force



Two B-1B Lancer bombers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; four U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fifth-generation advanced fighters from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan; four South Korean F-15K fighters and four Japanese F-2 fighters executed this mission, U.S. Pacific Command officials said.



Practicing Attack Capabilities



U.S. and South Korean aircraft flew across the Korean Peninsula and practiced their attack capabilities by releasing live weapons at the Pilsung Range training area.



U.S., South Korean, Japanese Aircraft



The F-35B fighters, B-1B bombers and Japanese F-2s flew together over waters near Kyushu, Japan.



Counter-Threat Exercise



Pacific Command maintains the ability to respond to any threat in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater at a moment's notice, Pacom officials said in announcing the show of force flights.



