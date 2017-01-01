US Considers Non-Combat-Rated Subset of F-35 Fleet (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted Sept 18, 2017)

By Stephen Trimble

WASHINGTON, DC --- Scores of US-owned Lockheed Martin F-35s would remain in the fleet with a software operating system rated below combat-grade under one of several cost-saving proposals under review by the Joint Programme Office.Delays during the development stage caused Lockheed to deliver more than 108 aircraft with Block 2B software. Each fighter requires 150-160 modifications to be raised to the combat-rated Block 3 standard, says Vice Adm Matt Winter, the F-35’s programme executive.The looming modification bills are threatening to suck resources from a looming production ramp-up with more than 900 aircraft projected for delivery over the next five years, Winter says.“We’re looking at solution spaces to give our warfighters options,” Winter says. (end of excerpt)-ends-