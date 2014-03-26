Airbus Inaugurates its A330 Completion & Delivery Centre in China

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept 20, 2017)

Located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line, the A330 C&DC aircraft completion center employs some 150 Chinese staff members trained by Airbus experts in Toulouse. (Airbus photo)

TIANJIN, China --- Airbus has inaugurated its A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China, taking additional steps in the expansion of its global footprint and strategic partnership with China. At the same time, the first A330 to be delivered from the C&DC was handed over to Tianjin Airlines.



Located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Centre, the A330 C&DC covers the aircraft completion activities including cabin installation, aircraft painting and production flight test, as well as customer flight acceptance and aircraft delivery. Some 150 Chinese staff members of the C&DC were trained by Airbus experts in Toulouse.



The new plant is composed of paint shop, weighing hangar and one main hangar with three aircraft positions covering an area of 16,800m2.The A330 C&DC in Tianjin will employ more than 250 people and is ready to deliver two aircraft per month by early 2019.



“The inauguration of our A330 C&DC in Tianjin, together with the first of many deliveries, marks a new milestone for Airbus’ international footprint and underlines the strong spirit of cooperation with our Chinese partners,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft. “Wide-body aircraft completed in China is an Airbus and an industry first which demonstrates our mutual commitment to a strong and growing Chinese aviation sector.”



To celebrate C&DC inauguration, a first A330 aircraft was delivered to Tianjin Airlines. The aircraft which was assembled and equipped in Toulouse with Chinese and European staff is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and is configured in two classes with 260 seats.



By the end of August 2017, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese carrier included 1,484 aircraft, 1,282 A320 Family and 202 A330 Family. The A330 is the most popular wide-body aircraft in China operated by nine airlines.



The A330 is one of the world’s most efficient and versatile widebody aircraft with best in class operating economics. To date the A330 Family has attracted nearly 1,700 orders and over 1,300 A330 Family aircraft are currently flying with more than 110 operators worldwide. With an operational reliability of 99.5 percent and various product enhancements the A330 Family is the most cost-efficient and capable widebody aircraft to date.





BACKGROUND NOTES:

-- On 26th March 2014, Airbus and China laid the foundation for cooperation on Airbus wide-body programmes and the setting up a wide-body aircraft and cabin interior completion centre in China, with AVIC.



-- On 2nd July 2015, Airbus and its Chinese partners, the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. (TJFTZ) and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), signed a framework agreement to set up an A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China. This followed the successful establishment of an A320 Family Final Assembly Line and Delivery Center in Tianjin.



-- On 2nd March 2016, construction got underway for the Airbus A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China. The A330 C&DC is co-located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Centre.



