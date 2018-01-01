A First: US Military Base in Israel

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Sept 19, 2017)

The first permanent US Military facility on Israeli soil, situated inside the IAF Aerial Defense Academy, was inaugurated yesterday. The facility will house dozens of US Military service members permanently stationed in Israel



Yesterday (Monday), the first permanent US Military base on Israeli soil, situated inside the IAF Aerial Defense Academy, was inaugurated. The facility will house dozens of US Military service members permanently stationed in Israel. “For the first time, we have inaugurated a permanent US Military base – our most important partner”, said Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, Commander of the IAF’s Aerial Defense Division.



“The establishment of this facility symbolizes the relationship between us and the Israeli Air Force. This is a strategic moment because from now on, the relationship between the forces will be conducted on a daily basis”, said Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski, Deputy Commanding General, Army National Guard, USAREUR, in the base inauguration ceremony.



“As a result of the close cooperation between us and American Air Defense Forces, along with the division’s vast experience in the matter, it was decided that the first permanent US Military base in Israel would be established in the IAF Aerial Defense Academy”, explained Lt. Col. Tal Kaduri, Head of the Aerial Defense Division’s Cooperation Department.



One of the peaks of Israel’s cooperation with U.S Military Forces is the relationship between the IAF Aerial Defense Division and EUCOM Missile Defense forces. In the case of an emergency, American forces will assist Israel in missile defense, a cooperation that is drilled and rehearsed throughout the year.



Two Militaries, One Force



The establishment of the facility required the construction of infrastructure and involved many IAF and American elements. “The Aerial Defense Academy was chosen after continuous deliberation, as a result of the relationship and mutual language between the American personnel and the Aerial Defense Division’s service members”, shared Maj. Roei, the project leader from IAF Air Staff.



“The fact that US Military personnel will be housed in the Aerial Defense Academy will lead to more frequent cooperation. We meet in exercises, but the proximity will strengthen the continuous relationship and bring our level of preparedness to new heights”.



