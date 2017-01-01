Luik: Funding of National Defence Remains A Priority

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 18, 2017)

The field of defence accounts for 528 million euros in the 2018 draft state budget, and the defence budget is the biggest in the history of Estonia.



Minister of Defence Jüri Luik emphasised the importance of the agreement on financing the field of defence.



“Estonia continues to be governed by a political consensus that the funding of national defence is a priority. Two percent of GDP is the minimum that we must contribute to national defence, in order to ensure its sustainability,” said Luik.



According to the Minister, the budget is comprised of three important parts: building up defence capability through the use of long-term development plans, ensuring the presence of allies and investments made through the national defence investment programme.



Pursuant to the draft, next year 490 million euros will be set aside to implement the independent national defence capability development plan.



The primary emphasis next year is on the mechanisation of the Scouts Battalion through related procurements.



Next year the replacement of handheld firearms will begin and will continue with various types of ammunition, communication, clothing, individual specific and IT equipment, as well as personal protective equipment.



The supplying of the Defence League’s territorial defence structure and the acquisition of equipment for surveillance, advance warning, and special operations will continue.



At the same time, the upgrading of the lifecycle of navy minehunters will continue.



Investments in excess of 12 million euros will be added to the defence budget for the construction of infrastructure to be used by allies, along with 6 million euros to cover the running costs of hosting our allies.



Further, an additional 20 million euros has been planned within the framework of the defence investments programme for ammunition procurements.



In 2018, the development of infrastructure at the Tapa and Ämari armed forces campuses and the central training area will continue in cooperation with our Allies.



The development of the new air operations command centre will also continue.



