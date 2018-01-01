Navy Awards Government of Japan-Funded Contract for Marine Corps Relocation to Guam

(Source: US Navy; issued Sept 19, 2017)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $17.9 million firm-fixed price contract to Contrack Watts Inc. of Virginia, to construct a Waterfront Headquarters Building on Naval Base Guam.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan (GoJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



"For the Marines to effectively execute amphibious operations, a fully capable waterfront facility and associated infrastructure are essential," said Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Dan Turner. "The award of this contract marks yet another critical step forward in the Marine Corps relocation to Guam and it is another excellent example of the tremendous financial investment by our Government of Japan partners toward our shared national defense interests."



The scope of work for the facility includes reinforced concrete with pile foundations, and all components such as exterior walls, windows, roofing, mechanical and electrical systems appropriate for Guam's earthquake and weather standards. The contract also contains a planned modification for furniture, fixtures and equipment.



Work will be performed at Apra Harbor and is expected to be completed in April 2019.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two proposals received.



-ends-

