Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 19, 2017)

Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for test, evaluation and certification support services.



The face value of this action is $480,000,000 (contract ceiling). The minimum guarantee of $10,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of Task Order 0001, which will coincide with contract award and will be funded by fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations.



Primary performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command Headquarters, Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and DISA Headquarters, Ft. Meade, Maryland, with incidental performance at other locations worldwide.



Proposals were solicited via FedBizOpps and three proposals were received. The period of performance for the base period is Sept. 21, 2017 through Sept. 20, 2019 with three, one-year option periods and one six-month option period through March 20, 2023.



The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (HC1028-17-D-0006).



-ends-

