Rostec and AECC CAE Agree to Develop An Engine for Long-Range Wide-Body Aircraft (LRWBA/C929)

(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 20, 2017)

BEIJING --- The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec State Corporation), as part of Aviation Expo China 2017, has signed a memorandum with the Chinese company AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd. (AECC CAE). The Memorandum determines the objectives and main principles of interaction in the joint development of a gas turbine engine for a prospective long range wide-body aircraft (LRWBA/C929).



Under the Memorandum, the primary objectives of the program for creating an engine for the LRWBA will include engaging in joint research and competitive analysis, defining the potential customers' requirements to the engine, forming the appearance of the engine, and determining its basic technical parameters.



"The signing of the Memorandum on the development of the engine for the LRWBA is a milestone for the civil aviation of Russia and China. It's not just a matter of being competitive, it is a matter of technological independence for our countries," - said Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation. "Our ultimate goal is the creation of our own powerful world-class engine certified in accordance with the highest international standards."



The UEC has previously started to develop a high-thrust civil engine PD-35 for prospective wide-body long-haul aircraft. There is currently research and development groundwork under way under the PD-35 program in order to bring the degree of its development up to level 6 that will allow implementing research and development work as a whole with minimal technical risk. During the implementation of the PD-35 project, the scientific and technical groundwork carried out during the development of the new Russian PD-14 engine for aircraft MS-21-300 will be widely used.



“The Memorandum of interaction in the joint development of a gas turbine engine for a prospective long range wide-body aircraft defines the basic principles and tasks of Rusaian and Chinese parties within the framework of the project, - said Denis Manturov, Minister of Trade and Industry of Russian Federation. “In general, the project is carried out according to the agreed schedule – the start of engine test is scheduled for 2022, its certification for 2027”.



AECC CAE is part of the Aero Engine Corporation of China, created in 2016, and is engaged in the development, manufacture and maintenance of civil gas turbine engines. The UEC is working closely with AECC and its divisions.





Rostec Corporation is a Russian corporation that was established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. The Corporation comprises over 700 organizations that are currently part of eleven holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and three holding companies working in civilian industry, as well as 80 directly managed organizations.



Rostec's portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO AVISMA, UralVagonZavod, etc. Rostec companies are located in 60 constituent entities of the Russian Federation and supply products to more than 70 countries. In 2016 the consolidated revenue of Rostec reached 1.266 trillion rubles, while the consolidated net income and EBITDA amounted to 88 billion and 268 billion rubles respectively. In 2016, the average monthly salary in the Corporation was 44,000 rubles.



