Austrian and Swiss Fighters: Could They Go Their Own Way Together? (excerpt)

(Source: IISS Military Balance Blog; posted Sept 18, 2017)

By Douglas Barrie and Bastian Giegerich

Bern and Vienna have begun to look at replacing their respective combat-aircraft fleets with a single type of multi-role fighter: but could they consider whether there is any advantage in a joint buy?Neither Switzerland nor neighbouring Austria has a large combat-aircraft requirement, and neither, for differing reasons, has had particular success in recent combat-aircraft projects. Direct democracy in the form of a plebiscite voted down a previous Swiss effort in 2014 to buy the Saab Gripen, while Austria has stated that it is to withdraw its latest fighter, the Typhoon, from 2020 onwards, only 17 years after it first ordered the aircraft.Switzerland may purchase 20–70 aircraft, depending on which options presented by a government-mandated group of experts in May 2017 are pursued, while Austria is looking to acquire 18 aircraft. In the case of the former, a figure of around 30 aircraft may be the eventual outcome. Increasing a production order for a particular aircraft type by even a modest figure could be cost advantageous for both parties, and would open the door to at the very least to also jointly buying spares, support and potentially weapons.However, an obvious challenge, putting aside the tradition of independent equipment acquisition, is the lack of alignment in terms of the proposed introduction of new aircraft types into inventories. Austria, optimistically, appears to want to begin to introduce a successor to the Eurofighter Typhoon from around 2020, while the Swiss Air Force would only begin to take a successor to the F/A-18C/D Hornet and F-5 Tiger in 2025. (end of excerpt)-ends-