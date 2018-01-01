IAF Patriot Missile Intercepts UAV

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Sept 19, 2017)

Today (Tuesday), IAF Aerial Defense combatants intercepted a UAV that apparently belongs to the Hezbollah Terror Organization via Patriot missile. IAF aerial defense combatants are prepared to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year



Today (Tuesday), at approximately 1:30 PM, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infiltrated Israeli airspace over the Golan Heights. According to IDF intelligence, the Iranian-made UAV was operated by Hezbollah, and took off from Damascus Military Airport.



The UAV was being used for a reconnaissance mission along the border and in the Golan Heights. When it was observed crossing the Bravo Line into the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria, the IDF decided to intercept it.



The UAV was shot down by a single Patriot missile, which was fired by the IAF’s Aerial Defense forces.



“Our message is that the IDF will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” says IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, “and we will not allow Iranian forces, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, or Shiite militias of any kind to approach Israel’s borders.



“We will defend our borders, and if any such attempts to violate our sovereignty will be made, we will respond swiftly.”



-ends-

