Rolls-Royce to Supply 500 MTU Engines for Vehicles to be Used by the Polish Armed Forces

(Source: Rolls-Royce; issued Sept 21, 2017)

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany --– Rolls-Royce is to supply a total of 500 MTU Series 106 engines to Polish vehicle manufacturer Jelcz. The type 6R 106 TD21 engines will be used to power four-wheel-drive Jelcz 442.32 all-terrain trucks for use by the Polish Armed Forces. The first of these engines are due to ship during 2017. MTU has already supplied 900 Series 106 engines for Jelcz vehicles currently in service with the Polish army.



Knut Müller, Head of Marine and Government Business at MTU, said, “We are delighted at having succeeded, once again, in convincing Jelcz of the benefits of MTU engines. The fact that Jelcz has now ordered a total of 1,400 of our engines for its vehicles is proof positive of the superb, close collaboration between our two companies.”



The type 6R 106 TD21 six-cylinder engines develop 240 kW (326 HP) and are characterised not just by their reliability, high power density and simplicity of maintenance, but also by being impervious to electro-magnetic impulses and their ability, if required, to run on aviation fuel.



-ends-

