Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source US Department of Defense; issued Sept 20, 2017)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a $466,773,281 modification (P00060) to contract W56HZV-09-D-0159 for procurement of Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles variants based on the current A1P2 technical data package.



Work locations and functions will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2018.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan is the contracting activity.



