Sopka-2 New Radar Complex Was Introduced into Air Force and Air Defence Formations of the Eastern MD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 20, 2017)

Sopka-2 new radar complex was introduced into Air Force and Air Defence formations of the Eastern MD located in the Zabaikalsky Krai. It will be put into service in 2018.



The complex was designed to receive and analyze data about airspace situation. The complex is capable to identify each aircraft flying in a group.



Earlier, such complex had been put into service on the Wrangel Island. It has been operating successfully.



-ends-