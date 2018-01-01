Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launched from Plesetsk

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 20, 2017)

On September 20, the Yars intercontinental multiple-warhead ballistic missile was launched from Plesetsk by the missile formation of Yoshkar-Ola.



Training missile units arrived at the Kura range, Kamchatka Krai. The test-launch was to confirm reliability of the Yars-class missiles.



The Strategic Missile Forces units drilled redeployment of Yars launching battery to a remote area, preparation and launch.



All the tasks have been fully accomplished.



Currently, this missile system is in service with five missile formations.



