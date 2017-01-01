Chile Considers Upgrading Frigate Sonars

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 21, 2017)

SANTIAGO --- The Chilean Navy has begun examining a program to upgrade the sonars on its Almirante Cochrane frigates.



The three frigates, formerly Type 23 frigates in the U.K. Royal Navy, are currently undergoing major upgrades. Lockheed Martin Canada was selected in May 2017 to provide the CMS 330 combat management system. Lockheed beat three other teams headed by BAE Systems/QinetiQ, IAI MBT Division, and Thales Nederland for the contract. The upgrade will also include a new radar and surface to air missiles.



Now, Chile is considering upgrading the sonar on the frigates as well. Almirante Cochrane frigates are currently equipped with S2050 sonars. Chile is following the S2050 Technology Refresh (S2050TR) program currently being conducted by Ultra Electronics for the Royal Navy. Also referred to as the S2150, the S2050TR will improve capabilities while reducing maintenance costs for naval sonars. Ultra is working on the program under a 2014 contract from the Royal Navy. It will eventually supply the new sonar systems for eight Type 23 frigates.



Adding sonars to the Almirante Cochrane effort will increase costs for Chile. However, it will improve the capabilities of the vessels and enable them to remain in service for longer, lowering costs in the long run.



-ends-

