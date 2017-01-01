The Impact of the Defence Forces’ International Exercises

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 21, 2017)

Participation in international exercises has had an extensive impact on the development of capabilities and readiness of troops in view of all tasks in the Defence Forces.



A study that was conducted by the Defence Command Finland in 2016 assessed the impact of international exercises and their effectiveness for the Defence Forces. It shows that the focus is on exercises that develop in the best possible way the capabilities, interoperability and readiness of the Defence Forces’ troops.



The very aim of international exercises is to develop the capabilities of troops and systems, and this also serves the main goal, the defence of Finland. International exercises have had a significant impact also for introducing new capabilities



as participation has offered an opportunity to act as a part of a bigger entity, practising with capabilities that the Finnish Defence Forces do not have. On the basis of the experiences gained, the Defence Forces have adopted new practices that have developed both troops and systems to create international interoperability.



As a result, the Defence Forces have been able to contribute to crisis management operations and other forms of cooperation in a more flexible and faster way than before. Participation has also developed readiness to receive and provide international assistance. International exercises contribute to the credibility of Finland’s defence as foreign armed forces can form an idea of the capabilities and reliability of the Defence Forces’ troops.



The most cost-effective way is to organise international exercises in Finland, opening national exercises to foreign troops. The Defence Forces can then participate with more troops and benefit more effectively from capabilities of foreign armed forces.



Long-term commitment and development are necessary for ensuring the desired impact. Participation in international exercises in normal conditions lays the foundation for cooperation in exceptional conditions or other crisis situations and makes it easier to receive and provide military assistance, for example.



