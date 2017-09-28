Damen Displays Leading Position in Global OPV Market

(Source: Damen Shipyards Group; issued Sept 21, 2017)

Damen Shipyards Group has compiled a comprehensive summary of its worldwide shipbuilding activities regarding Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs). The information shows that, with five vessels delivered in the last year and 15 currently under construction, Damen has unrivalled experience in serving the naval industry with its OPV portfolio. Moreover, the company is just as capable of completing complex naval projects in cooperation with local shipyards as it is in constructing vessels at its own yards.



“OPVs are playing an increasingly significant role in modern naval operations. They offer a versatile platform from which an extremely wide range of duties can be performed. OPVs allow navies and Coastguards to carry out non-military duties like search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and humanitarian support in a very cost-efficient way, but if necessary the OPVs can include conventional military activities such as anti-ship and anti-air warfare,” comments Damen Manager Design & Proposal Piet van Rooij.



Recent deliveries



Looking back over the previous twelve months, Damen has delivered five Naval patrol/OPVs to navies around the world. These include two SIGMA 10514 vessels for the Indonesian Navy, two OPVs to Middle East, and one Multi-role Aviation Training Vessel (OPV 2300) to the Royal Australian Navy.



Most of these deliveries show Damen’s commitment to cooperating with a client’s local shipbuilding industry, says Mr Van Rooij. “The two vessels for the Indonesian Navy, for example, were built from modules that were fabricated at a local yard in Indonesia as well as at Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding in the Netherlands. The final assembly took place in Indonesia in a process that signified a considerable amount of knowledge and technology transfer”.



Under construction



A look at Damen’s current OPV construction contracts also turns out some very impressive figures. “We are currently building 15 OPVs; from 72 metres long, up to 123 metres long. They represent a total length of more than 1,300 metres and a total weight of steel in excess of 15,000 tonnes. In terms of power, these vessels will be equipped with 56 main engines; providing more than 130,000 KW of power between them.”



These 15 vessels once again illustrate Damen’s leading position on the subject of local construction. “We are building 10 of these 15 vessels at local yards,” Mr Van Rooij adds. “Our experience in local construction of specialised military vessels really is unparalleled.”



A cooperative process



A recent statement from the Secretary of the Mexican Navy, Admiral Soberón Sanz, mentioned that he very much appreciates the synergy created between the Mexican Navy and Damen during the execution of the Long Range Patrol Vessel project. Admiral Sanz went on to say that this synergy results in the creation of jobs in Mexico, while giving an impulse to the local maritime industry.



In explaining the reasons behind Damen’s success in the global OPV market, Mr Van Rooij points to the knowledge possessed by, and the highly productive relationship between, a number of the company’s subsidiaries. “Our naval vessel construction activities are backed up from numerous sides. Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding has a history of building naval vessels that goes back more than 140 years. They provide expertise in military and combat systems, and naval classification regulations, as well as engineering skills.”



“Our headquarters, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem, also has an extensive design and engineering background. Their experience with high speed craft, for instance, can be seen in the Sea Axe hull form that gives a number of our OPV designs their excellent seakeeping behaviour.”



“And for clients wishing to build vessels locally, Damen Technical Cooperation presents clients with a thoroughly tried-and tested framework that includes everything from designs, materials and engineering packages to building assistance.”



OPV Conference



Damen will be presenting its complete OPV portfolio at the 12th Annual Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference in Rotterdam from 26 to 28 September 2017. Organised by IQPC, the conference will be chaired by Vice Admiral (rtd) Matthieu Borsboom, Former Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy. Mr Van Rooij will be speaking at the conference on 27 September.



