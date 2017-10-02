Leonardo Strengthens Its Commercial Effort and Focuses On Customer Support

ROME --- The Board of Directors of Leonardo, convened today under the chairmanship of Gianni De Gennaro, was informed by the Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Profumo, about the creation of two new organizational structures, the “Chief Commercial Officer” and the “Chief People, Organization and Transformation Officer”, and about some other appointments to promote internal competencies.



In line with the strategic guidelines aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the business, the Leonardo’s new organization, with the customer at its heart, will further strengthen the Group's positioning in international markets, and also developing the potential of Customer Support.



The "Chief Commercial Officer" will be Lorenzo Mariani – former Managing Director of the Leonardo "Land & Naval Defence Electronics" Division; his structure’s objective will be strengthening the Group's international presence through a more effective central coordination of the commercial activities of the Divisions, regional operating companies and local subsidiaries, and through the development of Customer Support activities.



More specifically, the "Chief Commercial Officer" is responsible for building one single commercial interface for Leonardo, facilitating business development, with particular focus on the export market, and also developing Customer Support activities to capture the full market’s full potential, starting from current and future customer needs.



The “Chief People, Organization and Transformation Officer” will be Simonetta Iarlori, who will join the Group on 2 October 2017. Her structure has the objective of driving, with an end-to-end approach, the Group’s transformation and digitalization, through the development of human resources, processes and organization, as well as the appropriate evolution of IT platforms and applications to support the business.



More specifically, the "Chief People, Organization and Transformation Officer" is responsible for the following areas: Human Resources, Organization and Processes, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Transformation Programs.



During the same meeting, the Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Profumo, informed the Board of Directors of Leonardo about the following appointments:



-- Gian Piero Cutillo, currently Group CFO, has been appointed Managing Director of the Helicopters Division, replacing Daniele Romiti

-- Alessandra Genco, currently VP Group Finance, has been appointed CFO replacing Gian Piero Cutillo. Alessandra Genco will also maintain her role of VP Group Finance ad interim

-- Daniele Romiti will take the responsibility of Special Projects reporting directly to the CEO

-- Manlio Cuccaro, currently Deputy Managing Director of Airborne & Space Division, has been appointed Managing Director of Land & Naval Defence Electronics Division, replacing Lorenzo Mariani

-- Marco De Fazio, currently Head of Naval & Air Defence Systems Line of Business, has been appointed Deputy Managing Director of Airborne & Space Division, replacing Manlio Cuccaro

- Renzo Tosini, currently Head of Optronics Systems Line of Business, has been appointed Head of Naval & Air Defence Systems Line of Business, replacing Marco De Fazio. Renzo Tosini will also maintain his role of Head of Optronics Systems Line of Business ad interim.



