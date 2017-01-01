Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2017)

Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $40,000,000 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0015) for the procurement of long-lead components associated with the manufacture and delivery of four fiscal year 2018 Lot 22 MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft for the government of Japan.



Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $40,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



