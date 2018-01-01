Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2017)

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is being awarded a $115,083,696 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of production and spare AE1107C engines in support of the V-22 Osprey.



This contract provides for the procurement of 56 V-22 AE1107C engines, including 36 production engines for the Marine Corps, and 16 production and 4 spare engines for the government of Japan.



Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $115,083,696 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($71,727,084; 62.3 percent); and the government of Japan ($43,356,612; 37.7 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0081).



-ends-

