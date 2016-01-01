Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is being awarded a $124,737,813 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract to provide engineering, management and logistics support to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver 127 D(V)2 processors, 462 D(V)2 antenna detectors, 290 D(V)2 radar receivers, 121 D(V)2 low band arrays, 168 D(V)2 battery handle assemblies, 20 D(V)2 circuit card assemblies, 40 C(V)2 processors, 63 C(V)2 antenna detectors, 131 C(V)2 radar receivers, 19 C(V)2 upgrade kits, and two test stations which increases production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements in support of the AN/APR-39 program.



These services are in support of the Navy, Army, and the governments of Japan, Austria, and Canada.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (53 percent); Woburn, Massachusetts (12 percent); Landsdale, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Longmont, Colorado (6 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020.



Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Army); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $124,737,813 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This award combines purchases for the Navy ($78,695,032; 63 percent); Army ($39,603,084; 32 percent); government of Japan ($4,412,169; 3.5 percent); government of Austria ($1,366,462; 1 percent); and government of Canada ($661,066; .5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0037).



