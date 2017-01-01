Turkish Airlines Announces Commitment to Order 20 + 20 787-9 Dreamliners; Talks with Boeing Started

(Source: Turkish Airlines, Inc.; issued Sept 22, 2017)

NEW YORK --- During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to New York to join the United Nations General Assembly, Boeing and Turkish Airlines announced a commitment to order 40 787-9 Dreamliners.



"Our agreement to purchase 787 Dreamliners is a significant step forward in enhancing our passengers’ flight experience as these aircraft are the latest and one of the most advanced in the world," said M. İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines. "This order is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and we look forward to further continue our relationship with Boeing. During the talks to finalize the order, we are strictly evaluating the $1 billion worth business volume for the local Turkish supplier industry"



In addition to this order commitment, Boeing and the Turkish government also announced the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative, which is designed to support the growth of the Turkish aerospace industry, in conjunction with the targets set by Turkey’s Vision 2023, and strengthen Boeing’s presence in the market.



“Boeing’s relationship with Turkey spans more than 70 years and we have outstanding long-term partnerships,” said Ray Conner, Boeing vice chairman. “Working together with Turkey, we are now taking our collaboration to the next level, which will accelerate the growth of the Turkish aerospace industry while achieving Boeing’s long-term objective to expand its presence in the marketplace. Apart from this, we greatly value the new order commitment that we announce together with Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey, and aim to move this successful cooperation much more forward in the forthcoming periods.”



The initiative outlines a strategic framework that aligns Boeing investment and programs with Turkish Aviation Industry’ key figures/ stakeholders, in the areas of research, engineering and skills development. It also reflects Boeing’s confidence in the outlook for Turkey as a significant market and a leading global industry participant.





Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 328 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 300 destinations worldwide with 251 international and 49 domestic.



Turkish Airlines Announces Intent to Order 40 787-9 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Sept. 21, 2017)

Boeing and Turkish Airlines today announced the airline's intention to order 40 787-9 Dreamliners. The order will be reflected on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



"The 787 Dreamliner is the most technologically advanced airplane in the world," said M. İlker Aycı, chairman of the board and the executive committee, Turkish Airlines. "Our intent to purchase these Dreamliners is to meet the demand for wide-body airplanes at the 3rd Airport, further strengthen our fleet capacity on the 100th anniversary of the Republic and to enhance passenger satisfaction."



"Turkish Airlines is a great partner, and we value their confidence in us and the 787 Dreamliner," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.



Boeing and the Turkish government also announced the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative, which is designed to support the growth of the Turkish aerospace industry, in conjunction with the targets set by Turkey's Vision 2023, and strengthen Boeing's presence in the market.



"Boeing's relationship with Turkey spans more than 70 years and we have outstanding long-term partnerships," said Ray Conner, Boeing vice chairman. "Working together with Turkey, we are now taking our collaboration to the next level, which will accelerate the growth of the Turkish aerospace industry while achieving Boeing's long-term objective to expand its presence in the marketplace."



The initiative outlines a strategic framework that aligns Boeing investment and programs with the government, Turkish airlines, aerospace service companies and industry suppliers in the areas of research, engineering and skills development. It reflects Boeing's confidence in the long-term outlook for Turkey as a significant market and a leading global industry participant.



Boeing has maintained a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey since the 1940s. Boeing is a provider of commercial jetliners to Turkish airlines and a significant and trusted partner of the Turkish aerospace industry.



