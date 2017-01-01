Navy Awards Contract for Columbia Class Submarine Development

(Source: US Navy; issued Sept 21, 2017)

A computer-generate image of the USS Columbia, lead ship of the US Navy’s new class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. They will replace the Ohio-class SSBNs now in service beginning in 2031. (USN image)

WASHINGTON --- The Navy awarded a $5.1 billion contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat for Integrated Product and Process Development (IPPD) of the Columbia Class submarine Sept. 21.



The IPPD contract award is for the design, completion, component and technology development and prototyping efforts for the Columbia-Class Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs). This work will also include United Kingdom unique efforts related to the common missile compartment.



"The Columbia class submarine is the most important acquisition program the Navy has today," said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. "This contract represents a significant investment in maintaining our strategic deterrent into the future, as well as our ongoing partnership with the United Kingdom."



The contract award follows a successful Milestone B (MS B) approval Jan. 4 2017.



MS B formally initiated the Columbia Program entry into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase.



"Awarding this contract is an important step in ensuring an on-time construction start in FY 2021," said Rear Adm. David Goggins, Columbia Class Program manager. "The Navy and our industry partners are excited to begin this important phase of the Navy's number one acquisition priority."



The 12-ship Columbia Class will replace the existing Ohio-Class nuclear ballistic submarine force, which provides our Nation with a credible and survivable sea-based strategic deterrent. The first patrol of the lead ship, SSBN 826, is scheduled for fiscal year 2031.



The Columbia Class Program is managed by Program Executive Office (PEO) Submarines. PEO Submarines focuses on the design, construction, delivery and conversion of submarines and advanced undersea and anti-submarine systems, including Special Operations Forces delivery systems, submarine rescue systems, torpedoes, towed acoustics sensors, and unique submarine sonar, control, imaging and electronic warfare systems.



(ends)



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2017)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $5,071,534,074 cost-plus-incentive-fee with special incentives contract for the Integrated Product and Process Development design completion for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).



The contract also includes component and technology development, missile tube module and reactor compartment bulkhead prototyping and manufacturing efforts, and United Kingdom Strategic Weapon Support System kit manufacturing for the Columbia class ballistic missile submarines.



This contract includes foreign military sales to the United Kingdom (14 percent).



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (77.4 percent); Newport News, Virginia (12.7 percent); and Quonset, Rhode Island (9.9 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 research, design, test and evaluation (Navy); and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $175,101,310 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) -- only General Dynamics Electric Boat currently possesses the entirety of the nuclear ballistic missile submarine design/engineering workforce and data environment to support completion of the highly specialized submarine design products and integration efforts required to meet all of the contemplated technical and schedule contract requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2117).



(ends)







