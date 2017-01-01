Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 22, 2017)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $341,161,778 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-2104) to exercise the option for design agent, planning yard, engineering and technical support for in-service nuclear submarines.



The contract provides for drawings and related technical data; design change documentation; logistics technical data; configuration management; hull, mechanical and electrical engineering; submarine safety design review; non-propulsion plant electrical system engineering; propulsion plant engineering; maintenance engineering; refit/availability technical support; on-site support; configuration change program design and installation support; configuration change program material support; submarine technical trade support; training and facility support; research, research, development, test and evaluation program support; research and development submarine/submersibles support; miscellaneous special studies; temporary alteration support; modernization of submarine/submersible systems/subsystems; and affordability/cost reduction technical support.



This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Spain.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (73 percent); Bangor, Washington (9 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (6 percent); Newport, Rhode Island (4 percent); Quonset, Rhode Island (3 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (3 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2018.



Foreign military sales; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: It is not quite clear why Spain, which does not operate nuclear ships or submarines, would require a capability to support such vessels, except of course if it is buying such a capability to allow US Navy nuclear attack submarines to be supported, at its own expense, in Spanish military ports.)



