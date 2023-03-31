Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 22, 2017)

S&K Aerospace LLC, St. Ignatius, Montana, has been awarded a $559,011,645 fixed-price, incentive firm contract for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) supply services effort.



This program is comprised of logistical in-Kingdom support, supply consumables for F-15 C/D/S/SA fleets, and operation and maintenance of print plant and print on demand facilities for the RSAF F-15 program.



Work will be performed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The award is the result of a source selection effort and four offers were received. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $248,797,940 will be obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia is the contacting activity (FA8505-17-D-0005).






