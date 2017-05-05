Singapore Navy Launches Fifth Littoral Mission Vessel

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Sept 23, 2017)

Singapore launched its fifth Littoral Mission Vessel, the future RSS Indomitable, on Saturday. ST Marine has launched the sixth LMV and is currently building the last two ships of this class. (SPore MoD photo)

Speaker of Parliament Mr Tan Chuan-Jin officiated at the launching ceremony of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s fifth Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), Indomitable, at the Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine)'s Benoi shipyard today. The LMV was launched by Mrs Tan Lik Ling, wife of Mr Tan.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Tan highlighted how the RSN has progressed over the last 50 years. He said, "The LMV demonstrates how the RSN continues to strengthen its capabilities for the future and continues to safeguard our sea lines of communication. At 50 years, the RSN has come a long way since her humble beginnings, with just two wooden boats, to today's professional and well-respected maritime force."



He credited the RSN's achievements to the indomitable spirit of its people and entrusted the Commanding Officer and his crew the honourable duty of living up to the ship's name. "The journey to build a capable Navy was not easy. We stand on the shoulders of generations of sailors who have helped built our Navy and have kept our waters safe."



The launch of the LMVs is a significant milestone in the RSN's continued transformation to keep Singapore's seas safe. The LMVs are faster, more versatile, and equipped with sharper capabilities to further strengthen the RSN's effectiveness in seaward defence. The LMVs can be quickly configured with mission modules to take on a wide spectrum of operations, allowing the crew to deliver calibrated responses using lethal and non-lethal options to deal with a range of maritime threats.



The LMV programme is progressing well. The first LMV, RSS Independence, was commissioned during the RSN's Golden Jubilee on 5 May 2017 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. RSS Independence was most recently involved in search and rescue efforts for the missing crew of the Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19 that collided with Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara. The other three previously launched LMVs, Sovereignty, Unity and Justice are presently undergoing sea trials.



Also present at the ceremony were Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, and senior officers from the RSN and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.



ST Marine Celebrates the Launch of the Fifth Littoral Mission Vessel – Indomitable

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd (ST Marine), the marine arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering), successfully launched the fifth Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), Indomitable, designed and built for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).



The ceremony was officiated by Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament. Mrs Tan Lik Ling, spouse of Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, took on the role as the lady sponsor in accordance with naval traditions to name and launch the vessel at ST Marine’s Benoi Yard. The event was witnessed by many senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces.



“2017 is an eventful year for the Littoral Mission Vessel programme. Early this year, we delivered the third LMV Unity; launched the fourth LMV Justice; keel-laid the sixth LMV and steel-cut the seventh & eighth LMVs. It is also the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Golden Jubilee Year. As part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong officiated the commissioning of the first-of-class LMV, RSS Independence.



Today, the launch of the fifth LMV Indomitable marks yet another milestone in this significant journey. The LMVs are a new generation of smarter, faster and sharper ships designed and built in close collaboration with DSTA and the RSN. These ships strengthen the RSN's ability in the seaward defence of Singapore. We are proud and honoured to be able to play a part in the development of Singapore's maritime security roadmap.



I wish to record my appreciation to all the project teams from DSTA, the RSN and our many other industry partners whose dedication and professionalism have brought about the success of this programme to-date.” said Ng Sing Chan, President for ST Marine.



ST Marine was awarded the contract by MINDEF in 2013 to design and build eight LMVs for the RSN. The fleet of the eight LMVs will replace the Fearless-class Patrol Vessels designed and built by ST Marine in the 1990s.





