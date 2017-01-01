HMAS Hobart Commissioning

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 23, 2017)

HMAS Hobart, the first of three Air Warfare Destroyers built in South Australia by ASC, was commissioned on Saturday. She is fitted with a US-supplied Aegis air-defense system allowing it to protect several ships. (RAN photo)

The safety and security of Australia and our interests around the globe has been significantly strengthened with the commissioning of the first Australian-built Air Warfare Destroyer, HMAS Hobart, today.



Hobart brings together the best of Australian and global technology to be one of the world’s most potent and lethal warships. She will provide air defence for accompanying ships, in addition to land forces and infrastructure in coastal areas, and for self-protection against missiles and aircraft.



The commissioning of Hobart is the culmination of the hard work of thousands of Australians who built and delivered the future capability of the Royal Australian Navy. The crew and shipbuilders who have brought this new capability into service are to be congratulated on their achievement.



The Turnbull Government has committed to a continuous sovereign naval shipbuilding program that will keep our Navy equipped with the latest technology for generations to come and Hobart demonstrates our commitment and ability to meet that promise.



This sovereign continuous naval shipbuilding program will create thousands of jobs across the country and is another example of the Turnbull Government building and strengthening our defence capability and defence industry.



HMAS Hobart is the first of three Hobart class guided missile destroyers that will enter service in coming years and the third ship to carry the name, Hobart. Her motto, Grow with Strength, reflects the future direction of the Navy as it continues its primary mission of protecting Australia and its interests in an increasingly dynamic region.



As detailed in the Turnbull Government’s 2016 Defence White Paper, our Navy is undergoing its largest regeneration since the Second World War and our future fleet will be more flexible, more versatile, and more lethal than ever.



Hobart will now undergo her test and evaluation period where she will integrate into the fleet and Navy personnel will train to operate the warship.





Story history:

-- Sept. 25: corrected factual mistake in the photo caption. H/T to reader D.E. for catching it, and apologies to all our readers for making the mistake in the first place.





(ends)



Welcome to the Fleet - HMAS Hobart III

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Sept 23, 2017)

With a zealous crowd and great fanfare, the guided missile destroyer HMAS Hobart was commissioned in to the Royal Australian Navy fleet in a formal ceremony at Garden Island in Sydney today.



The Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, joined with other dignitaries, ship’s company and family and friends to welcome the newest ship to the Australian Fleet.



Mr Turnbull said Australia plays a leading role in ensuring the world remains at peace.



"In these uncertain times, a strong, well equipped Australian Defence Force is absolutely critical," he said.



"The commissioning of HMAS Hobart provides clear evidence of our determination to keep Australians safe and ensure we are ready and able to meet the challenges that come our way in the years ahead.



"Wherever she may travel around the world, Hobart will serve our nation and take action in Australia's name."



The third Australian Navy ship to carry the name Hobart will provide air defence for accompanying ships in addition to land forces and infrastructure in coastal areas, and for self-protection against missiles and aircraft.



Hobart’s state-of-the-art Aegis combat system, including the phased array radar and missile systems, will provide an advanced air defence system capable of engaging enemy aircraft and missiles at ranges in excess of 150 kilometres.



She will also be capable of undersea warfare and be equipped with modern sonar systems, decoys, surface-launched torpedoes and an array of effective close-in defensive weapons



Commanding Officer, Hobart, Captain John Stavridis said the ship will be the most complex and capable warship ever operated by Australia.



“She is as powerful as she is potent and is every bit a destroyer,” he said.



“Her sensors and weapons are leading edge and she is capable of conducting the full span of maritime security operations.



“However, without the 185 men and women who serve in her, she is just another ship alongside. To be a warship requires a specialist team who are masters in their individual skills and are capable of working collectively to achieve the mission.



“I am blessed with such a crew, who are both proficient and professional.”



The ceremony included the breaking of the commissioning pennant and hoisting of the Australian White Ensign for the first time, at which point, Hobart became the responsibility of Captain Stavridis.



Witnessing the historic occasion were sailors from the former Hobarts which served with distinction in the Second World and Vietnam Wars.



-ends-

