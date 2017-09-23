Navantia Congratulates Navy on the Commissioning of HMAS Hobart

The commissioning of HMAS Hobart (III) into service by the Royal Australian Navy on Saturday, 23 September 2017 marks the achievement of a major milestone for both Navantia Australia and the Australian shipbuilding industry and workforce. The ship was built under the AWD Alliance.



Navantia commenced operating in Australia in 2006 when the AWD Project was just beginning. Since that time and its selection in 2007 as ship designer, Navantia has worked closely with Australia and Australian industry to bring this ship into reality.



“Navantia Australia is very proud of our role as ship designer and shipbuilding management services provider for the AWD Alliance,” said Donato Martínez, Navantia Australia’s managing director. “Through our experience in the AWD program, Navantia Australia has developed strong partnerships with Australian industry and a deep understanding of the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Defence Force requirements.”



Navantia Australia, which currently has close to 150 employees devoted to naval business, was created in 2012 as a result of Navantia’s commitment to Australia and to help build Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capability.



Attending the commissioning ceremony were Navantia’s Chairman, José Esteban Garcia Vilasanchez and Global Chief Operating Officer, Gonzalo Mateo-Guerrero, along with Navantia Australia’s Directors of the Board, Francisco Baron and Warren King, and Managing Director, Donato Martinez.



“HMAS Hobart is a state-of-the-art ship which will provide the Royal Australian Navy with its most capable multipurpose warfare capability,” said Mr King. “Lead ship of her class, HMAS Hobart is a true example of Australian defence industry capability – designed for Australia, built in Australia for Australia.”



HMAS Hobart (III) is the first ship of the Hobart Class guided missile destroyers. Her sister ships will be Brisbane (III) and Sydney (V). Hobart will provide air warfare and undersea warfare defence for accompanying ships, land forces and coastal infrastructure, in addition to self-protection against missiles and aircraft. Builder’s sea trials for NUSHIP Brisbane are expected to commence in late 2017.



“Navantia has a keen understanding of the Australian Government’s focus on Australian jobs in the area of shipbuilding,” said Chairman Garcia. “We look forward to working in partnership with Australia to establish a continuous shipbuilding program. Navantia Australia is continuing to grow its operations in South Australia and across Australia. It’s a very exciting time for Australian shipbuilding.”



