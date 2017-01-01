US to Send Aircraft Carrier Next Month

By Kim Rahn

The U.S. military will send the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula at the end of next month for scheduled exercises with the South Korean Navy against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, according to defense officials of the two countries Tuesday.



The deployment of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, along with the earlier show of force involving B-1B Lancer bombers off the North Korean coast, is expected to draw strong backlash from Pyongyang and even another provocation in response.



According to the Ministry of National Defense, a U.S. carrier strike group involving the USS Ronald Reagan will conduct the naval drills off the peninsula in late October.



It is not known how far the carrier striking group will go northward _ on Saturday, the B-1B bombers carried out exercises in the international airspace near North Korea, and they flew further north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) than any other American warplanes in the 21st century.



CNN quoted two U.S. defense officials as saying that the aircraft carrier's exercises have long been prearranged and are not in response to the recent tension.



However, considering Pyongyang has condemned such exercises strongly in the past, the drills this time may prompt the North to take another missile or nuclear test as a protest.



The tension surrounding the peninsula has been escalating with bellicose rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea: U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his regime "won't be around much longer," and the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho responded such words are a "clear declaration of war" and his country will hold the rights to self-defense, including the right to shoot down U.S. strategic bombers even if they don't fly into our airspace.



Besides the carrier strike group, an Aegis destroyer will conduct a separate drill off the peninsula with the South Korean Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force from the end of this month to early next month, according to the ministry.



