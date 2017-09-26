mu Space Partners with Blue Origin to Launch Geostationary Satellite

(Source: Blue Origin; issued September 26, 2017)

New Glenn, the reusable orbital launch vehicle which Blue Origin announced last year it would build, has been selected by mu Space to orbit a future geostationary satellite. (Image by blueorigin.com)

mu Space Corp today announced at the 68th Annual International Astronautical Congress that they have entered into an agreement with Blue Origin to partner on a future launch of a geostationary satellite aboard their New Glenn orbital rocket. The launch is set to happen early in the next decade.



Commenting on the new partnership, mu Space CEO James Yenbamroong says, “We’ve decided to go with Blue Origin because we’re impressed with the company’s vision and engineering approach.”



In September last year, Blue Origin announced publicly the plan to build New Glenn, its orbital launch vehicle that will carry people and payloads to low-Earth orbit destinations and beyond. Named after the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, John Glenn, the launch vehicle is designed to be reusable which enables lower cost access to space for Blue Origin’s customers.



“We look forward to launching mu Space on New Glenn to serve the people of Thailand and to be a part of expanding mu Space’s imprint on the Asia Pacific region,” says Robert Meyerson, Blue Origin’s President.



The company is working to support the growing demand in Asia-Pacific for broadband, mobile, broadcasting and smart city services using space based solutions.



According to mu Space’s long-term plan, the company will launch its own geostationary orbit satellite in 2021. It also plans to become the first company to offer space tourism in Asia.



“mu Space also shares Blue Origin’s vision of developing space technologies that will accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies,” James added. “We want to deliver equitable access to communication services for all and improve quality of life on Earth.”



The agreement marks the first-time Blue Origin has partnered with an Asian launch customer.



-ends-

