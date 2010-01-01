Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Little Rock

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Sept 25, 2017)

The future USS Little Rock (LCS 9) underway during a high-speed run in Lake Michigan during US Navy acceptance trials in August. (LM photo)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Little Rock (LCS 9) during a ceremony at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard, Sept. 25.



Little Rock is the 11th littoral combat ship (LCS) to be delivered to the Navy and the fifth of the Freedom variant to join the fleet. Delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder, part of a Lockheed Martin-led team, to the U.S. Navy. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning, which is planned for December in Buffalo, New York.



“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Little Rock, an exceptional ship which will conduct operations around the globe,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, LCS program manager. “I look forward to seeing Little Rock join her sister ships this fall, with 100 percent of propulsion power available for unrestricted use.”



Capt. Shawn Johnston, commander, LCS Squadron Two (COMLCSRON TWO), welcomed Little Rock to the fleet.



“We are excited to welcome the future USS Little Rock to the Fleet,” Johnston said. “Successful completion of this milestone is another important step to bring more LCS to the Fleet. We look forward to completing the building phase of Little Rock and moving on to the operational and deployment phases of each subsequent LCS. Our ability to operate for extended periods of time from forward operating stations will provide our Fleet commanders more flexibility and posture overseas.”



COMLCSRON ONE and TWO support the operational commanders with warships ready for tasking by manning, training, equipping and maintaining littoral combat ships in the fleet.



Several additional ships of the Freedom variant are under construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. The future USS Sioux City (LCS 11) is preparing for trials later this fall. The future USS Wichita (LCS 13) was christened/launched in September 2016 and is currently conducting system testing in the Menominee River, preparing for trials in the spring of 2018. The future USS Billings (LCS 15) was christened and launched in July and is projected to commence trials in the fall of 2018.



The future USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is preparing for launch this winter while the future USS St. Louis (LCS 19)’s keel was laid earlier this spring and is undergoing construction in FMM’s erection bays. The future USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) started fabrication in February while the future USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) started fabrication in September. The future USS Marinette (LCS 25) is in the pre-production phase, having been awarded in 2016.



LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship with three types of mission packages including Surface Warfare, Mine Countermeasures, and Anti-Submarine Warfare. Program Executive Office for Littoral Combat Ships is responsible for delivering and sustaining littoral mission capabilities to the fleet. Delivering high-quality warfighting assets while balancing affordability and capability is key to supporting the nation's maritime strategy.



The LCS-class consists of the Freedom variant and Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered hulls, e.g. LCS 1). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and follow-on even-numbered hulls). Twenty-seven LCS ships have been awarded to date: 11 have been delivered to the Navy, 13 are in various stages of construction, and three are in pre-production states.



(ends)



LCS Program: “Little Rock” Delivered

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Sept 26, 2017)

TRIESTE --- Within the Littoral Combat Ship Program (LCS), the consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation, today has delivered "Little Rock" (LCS 9) to the US Navy at FMM's shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.



"Little Rock" is part of a program started in 2010, which comprises 11 units, all fully funded, on top of the two units delivered before 2010 ("Freedom" -LCS 1 and "Forth Worth" -LCS 3).



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector. It is one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs and relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.2 LCS Freedom-variant vessels have been successfully deployed to the Western Pacific, the third and fourth have been delivered respectively in 2015 and 2016.





Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Deliver Future USS Little Rock to U.S. Navy

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 25, 2017)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the future USS Little Rock (LCS 9) to the U.S. Navy on Sept. 25.



The future USS Little Rock, the fifth Freedom-variant LCS built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, is scheduled to be commissioned in Buffalo later this year. She will be the first U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned next to her decommissioned namesake.



"We look forward to the day the future USS Little Rock joins the fleet. Her superb sea trials performance highlights the success of the production and performance improvements achieved as a result of serial production," said Joe DePietro, vice president of small surface combatants and ship systems. "This milestone would not have been possible without the extraordinary contributions of all Freedom-variant LCS teammates."



LCS 9 completed acceptance trials last month with the highest score of any Freedom-variant LCS to date, earning a "clean sweep." During sea trials, the industry team also successfully demonstrated performance improvements, which will be incorporated into all future Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships.



"Today's important milestone for LCS 9 was made possible by the investment and improvements made to our serial production line, which allowed us to realize our vision for a full flex shipyard," said Jan Allman, FMM president and CEO. "Fincantieri Marinette Marine's shipbuilders are proud to deliver this proven warship, and we look forward to working with the U.S. Navy to continue building these highly capable ships for the fleet."



Named in honor of the patriotic and hardworking citizens of Little Rock, LCS 9 will be the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of Arkansas' largest city. Her homeport will be Naval Station Mayport, where she'll join USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) and USS Detroit (LCS 7).



The Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine team is currently in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant of the LCS, and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are seven ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with one more in long-lead production.



The Freedom-variant LCS team is comprised of Lockheed Martin, shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, naval architect Gibbs & Cox, and more than 800 suppliers in 42 states.





