Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $28,918,000 for cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification P00020 under a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0033) for the procurement of non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment that are required to meet current and future F-35 production rates.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (34.03 percent); Orlando, Florida (20.01 percent); Marietta, Georgia (8.09 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (7.41 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (7.21 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (5.37 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (4.91 percent); Camden, New Jersey (3.50 percent); Kjeller, Norway (2.67 percent); Rome, Italy (1.99 percent); El Segundo, California (1.64 percent); Palmdale, California (0.88 percent); Rome, New York (0.88 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.69 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.52 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.14 percent); and Tempe, Arizona (0.07 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. Department of Defense (Non-DoD) partners; and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $17,109,000 are being obligated at the time of award, $11,582,241 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,463,087; 32.72 percent); Navy ($4,731,545; 16.36 percent); Marine Corps ($4,731,545; 16.36 percent); and governments of United Kingdom ($1,069,047; 3.70 percent); Australia ($774,627; 2.68 percent); Turkey ($774,627; 2.68 percent); Italy ($697,236; 2.41 percent); Canada ($503,637; 1.74 percent); Norway ($402,816; 1.39 percent); Netherlands ($286,610; 0.99 percent); and Denmark ($232,412; 0.80 percent); and FMS ($5,250,811; 18.16 percent ), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $60,000,000 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for the identification and execution of cost savings projects to reduce the cost of the F-35 joint strike fighter air system.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63 percent); El Segundo, California (34 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded an $11,773,658 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0033).



This modification authorizes the procurement of diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management support for the F-35 air system.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-Department of Defense participants funds in the amount of $11,773,658 are being obligated on this award, $4,707,579 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,707,579; 39.98 percent); Navy ($2,353,790; 19.99 percent); Marine Corps ($2,353,790; 19.99 percent); the governments of the United Kingdom ($531,816; 4.52 percent); Turkey ($385,352; 3.27 percent); Italy ($385,352; 3.27 percent); Canada $346,852; 2.95 percent); Australia ($250,543; 2.13 percent); Norway ($200,388; 1.71 percent); the Netherlands ($142,579; 1.21 percent); and Denmark ($115,617; 0.98 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



